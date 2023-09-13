Windsor Castle intruder believed he was on 'mission' to kill Queen
A man who entered the grounds of Windsor Castle grounds "to kill" the late Queen believed he was a character who had to "right historical wrong", a court has heard.
Jaswant Singh Chail was armed with a crossbow when he was arrested on Christmas Day 2021.
He admitted a charge under the Treason Act and to making threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon.
The 21-year-old's sentencing hearing heard he showed psychosis symptoms.
Chail, from North Baddesley, near Southampton, demonstrated a wider ideology focused on destroying old empires and creating a new one, including in the fictional context such as Star Wars, it was heard.
The Old Bailey was told the former supermarket worker never believed he was a "Sith Lord" from the fantasy films but felt a character "had emerged out of him" to "right historical wrong".
He described a mask he wore when he arrived at the castle as his "true face".
The court was told this new identity and sense of purpose, as well as his relationship with an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called Sarai, were "really pertinent to his diagnosis of psychosis".
In a video posted on Snapchat minutes before he entered the grounds, Chail said he would attempt to kill Queen Elizabeth II as "a revenge" for those who had died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
British troops opened fire on thousands of people who had gathered in the city of Amritsar in India.
The court heard Chail - who is from a Sikh family - had a history of trauma and endured psychotic episodes and depression.
The sentencing hearing continues.
