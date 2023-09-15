Make a Difference award presented to champion rower
A champion rower said she was "very excited and surprised" to receive a BBC Make a Difference Award from TV presenter Lorraine Kelly.
Georgia Carmichael was handed her award prior to a BBC Radio Berkshire ceremony at Reading Town Hall.
The 21-year-old athlete has had a series of setbacks and comebacks after sustaining several brain injuries.
Other categories at the awards event included great neighbours and inspirational fundraisers.
Ms Carmichael was presented with the bravery award earlier at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough.
"I cannot think of somebody who deserves it more," Ms Kelly told her.
Ms Carmichael was the youngest ever person to join the Team GB for kayaking and rowing aged 13, and won the world championships for under 18s when she was 15.
But shortly after she sustained her first injury, spending months in hospital regaining her memory and balance.
She told the BBC the second one forced her to relearn how to "talk, eat, and breathe".
"On my mum's birthday I spoke my first words, and I told her I loved her, which was a huge turning point," she said.
"And I remember thinking if I can do this, I can get back in my boat."
A white water kayak accident in 2021 left Ms Carmichael with a third brain injury and a spinal chord injury, and in a coma for three and a half weeks.
She was not expected not to survive, but she was still able to get on the GB para-rowing team after a period of recovery.
Following a sudden spinal stroke and being paralysed from the neck down she was eventually diagnosed with MELAS, which causes stroke-like episodes and seizures
"It's reminded me that I need to keep fighting, because it's so important, and I have a life out there that I will fight to find again," she said.
Make a Difference was set up at the start of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020 as a virtual notice board for those able to offer help and those needing support.
The winners were:
- Lin Smeaton, Britwell Recycled Teenagers - Volunteer Award - Awarded to an individual who makes a notable difference to the community by giving up their time voluntarily to help out a good cause
- The Baby Bank, Windsor and Maidenhead - Community Group Award - Awarded to a group of people who have helped to genuinely change the lives of others within the community
- Nikki Treharne (from Sandhurst) - Fundraiser Award - Awarded to an individual who has gone the extra mile to raise funds for a charity or good cause
- Tamsin Hudson (from West Berkshire) - Carer Award - Awarded to someone who improves the life of an individual or group of people by caring for them on a regular basis
- Mad Duck Café, Purley-on-Thames - Great Neighbour Award - Awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make the neighbourhood or local community a better place to live or work
- Georgia Carmichael (from Maidenhead) - Bravery Award - Awarded to an individual who has shown outstanding courage, defiance and duty in the face of perceived danger, fear or difficulty
- Martin Woolner (from Maidenhead) - Green Award - Awarded to an individual who helps to make where we live more environmentally friendly
- Raabia Akhter Shehzad (from Slough) - The Together Award - Awarded to an individual who inspires diverse communities to come together
Duncan McLarty, editor at BBC Radio Berkshire, said: "The Make a Difference Awards are our highlight of the year.
"We're able to celebrate the achievements of people who often go unheralded but are so deserving of recognition.
"It's so inspiring and humbling to meet them and hear their stories."
Chris Burns, controller of local audio commissioning, said: "The Make a Difference Awards are always an amazing experience, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the individuals who have gone above and beyond to help their communities.
"We always really enjoy hearing the nominees and winners' stories and sharing them with our listeners.
"A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate someone and a huge congratulations to our winners."
