Police appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage after man dies on A339 in Newbury
- Published
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in Newbury.
The crash happened on Monday evening when a man in his 30s was struck by a bronze-coloured Honda CRV.
It was driving near a roundabout on the A339 Pinchington Lane, away from Newbury town centre towards Greenham, Thames Valley Police said.
The pedestrian died at the scene and police are appealing for witnesses who saw the incident or were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage.
