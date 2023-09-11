Berkshire school boys shave heads to support friend with cancer
Thirteen school boys have had their heads shaved in solidarity with a friend who has bone cancer.
Nine-year-old Harry from Reading, Berkshire, was diagnosed in July and faces 18 rounds of chemotherapy.
He was dreading losing his hair so his friends and dad Andy decided to join his head shave on Saturday.
So far, they have raised £24,500 for the Young Lives Vs Cancer charity, that supports Harry's family.
He is battling a rare type of bone cancer and chemotherapy is needed to shrink the tumour in his leg before he can have surgery.
His friends and his dad had their hair shaved under a gazebo in one of Harry friends' house. Two hairdressers volunteered to take part.
One of the boys shaved his head at home.
Harry's dad Andy said the boys were "just so excited" and that Harry "was really pleased once we did it".
"One thing that Harry worried about was that people who get cancer lose their hair and people stare at you," he said.
"The fact that the boys were prepared to lose all their hair means that he is not alone. He just knows now that he has a bunch of mates by his side while he goes through his treatment."