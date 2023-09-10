Joanna Simpson: Alex Chalk makes pledge in killer husband case
- Published
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has promised to "ensure there is justice" for the family of a woman trying to block her killer husband's release from jail.
Joanna Simpson, 46, was bludgeoned to death with a claw hammer by her husband Robert Brown in Windsor in 2010.
Brown, who was jailed for 26 years for manslaughter, is due for automatic release in November.
Mr Chalk said his crime was "so, so appalling".
Brown, a former British Airways captain, attacked Ms Simpson in the family home as their two young children cowered in a playroom.
He drove her body to Windsor Great Park, where he buried her. It was five days before Ms Simpson's body was found.
Her family has repeatedly raised concerns about the risks posed by Brown if he is set free.
Mr Chalk told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: "It was one of the first meetings I had as justice secretary and it was so, so appalling to hear what happened, I found it personally very painful to hear.
"What I said is I will do everything I properly can within the law to keep the British people safe and to ensure there is justice in this case.
"There is not much more I can properly say because there is a danger that, frankly, you prejudge issues."
Ms Simpson's friend, Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, who is also chairwoman of Refuge, the largest domestic abuse charity in the UK, previously said that Mr Chalk was the "one man on the planet" who could stop Brown from being released.
Ms Simpson's mother, Diana Parks, has stressed that he is "not fit to be released, and that he should stay in prison for as long as possible".
Brown, formerly of Winkfield, Berkshire, was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter and a further two years for an offence of obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty.
He was acquitted of murder, having admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Brown is due to be released on licence in November after serving half his sentence because the lesser conviction means he will not face the Parole Board.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.