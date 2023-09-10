Heathrow Airport plans Slough park-and-ride outside Ulez
- Published
A former golf driving range could be used by airport staff as a park-and-ride to ease the financial impact of an Ultra-low emissions zone (Ulez).
The disused Colnbrook site in Slough could be used by Heathrow Airport to help staff avoid commuter charges.
The airport has applied to turn the site on Galleymead Road into a temporary car park to give its workers time to find alternative transport.
Motorists who drive in the Ulez can be charged up to £12.50 a day.
An airport spokesperson said the Ulez "disproportionately affects lower income employees and their families.
"On that basis, it is considered that the economic implications of the Ulez expansion would have a significant impact upon the socio-economic circumstances of many employees."
Heathrow is seeking permission to use the land for three years, following which the site would be restored to landscaped space.
Under Heathrow's plans, the park-and-ride would include 961 parking spaces.
The Ulez, which expanded to cover every London borough on 29 August, charges high-polluting vehicles £12.50 per day to drive within its boundaries.
London mayor Sadiq Khan says it is as a vital measure to combat air pollution, but some critics have pointed to the financial burden it places on motorists during the cost-of-living crisis.
The old golfing range, which lies between the Green Bely and Colne Valley Regional Park, has not been used since "prior to 2015".
Plans would see the existing buildings at the site demolished permanently.
Heathrow Airport says 10,000 of its employees - or 13 per cent of its total workforce - have non-Ulez compliant vehicles, 5,000 of whom live outside Greater London.
The airport further estimated in the planning statement that 43 per cent of those 5,000 employees live in or around Slough.
London residents with non-compliant vehicles are eligible for a scrappage scheme, but residents of many commuter belt counties such as Berkshire do not have access to the same support.
A statement from the airport added that the park-and-ride would ensure that its operations are not "adversely affected".
"Passengers and businesses that are reliant upon the airport can still expect the same standard of service, without significant disruption," they added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.