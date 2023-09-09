Berkshire boys' head shave raises £18k for friend with cancer
The friends of a young boy with cancer will brave a supportive head shave this weekend to raise money for charity.
The 12 head-shaving boys will gather to support Harry, from Reading in Berkshire, who was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer in July.
All of the boys are nine years old and have received more than £18,000 in sponsorship ahead of the fundraising trim on Saturday.
The money will go to Young Lives vs Cancer, that supports Harry's family.
Harry's dad Andy said he and some of the other fathers might join in with the head shave, though he admitted "most of the other dads have very little hair anyway".
Andy said the family was grateful for the support shown by Harry's young friends.
"What these boys are doing is such a great gesture," he said.
"It's personal to all of them and it's a clear message that they are going to be right by Harry's side throughout his treatment."
Byron Geldard from the charity Young Lives vs Cancer said: "Harry and his friends have done an amazing job in smashing their target of £10,000 in less than seven days.
"It's great to see his friends and family coming together to support Harry and his family. The money raised will go on to support many families, like Harry's, facing cancer."
