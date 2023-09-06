School concrete crisis: Ascot school reopens with marquees
A school will start the academic year using marquees as classrooms after unsafe concrete was found in one of its buildings.
St Francis Catholic Primary School in Ascot, Berkshire is one of more than 150 schools to identify the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
More robust temporary classrooms are expected to be ready by 6 October.
Headteacher Rhona Miccoli said "we are prepared for all scenarios".
"A thorough Health and Safety Risk Assessment has been carried out by school and our Health and Safety Advisor from RBWM," she added.
The concrete, found in the roof of a main building in July, has meant all Key Stage Two classrooms, the school hall, and most of the kitchen area cannot be used.
Councillor Amy Tisi, education cabinet member for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council, said she understood it was a "worrying time" for schools, parents and pupils.
She said: "At this stage, we are not aware of any [RAAC] in any state schools in the Royal Borough, with the one exception of St Francis Catholic Primary School in Ascot."
The government said it has been aware of RAAC in public sector buildings since 1994.
In 2018 it published guidance about the need for adequate contingencies to be in place in case buildings needed to be vacated at short notice.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "Nothing is more important than making sure children and staff are safe in schools and colleges, which is why we are acting on new evidence about RAAC now, ahead of the start of term."
