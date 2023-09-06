Bracknell parking charges could increase, council says
The cost of parking in Bracknell could increase, despite warnings that it could put people off shopping in the town.
A Bracknell Forest Council report has proposed putting up charges at its four car parks by 20p or 30p from October.
Council officers recommended the increases, which they said could raise more than £300,000 a year.
But the owners of the Lexicon shopping centre said the rise would add to shoppers "spiralling living costs".
The town's council-run car parks are in the Avenue, High Street, Braccan Walk and Weather Way.
The new proposal suggests that prices could rise to £2 for an hour, £3.50 for two hours, and £4.40 for three hours.
This is up from £1.80 for an hour, £3.20 for two hours and £4.10 for three hours.
'Fantastic accessibility'
The maximum charge for a stay of more than eight hours would be almost a pound, rising from £10.50 to £11.40.
The council report said: "The cost of maintaining the car parks means that it would lose money if it doesn't raise prices.
"Recommended increases could raise an additional £376,712 a year which is down to £111,000 once costs are taken into account."
Most of the proposed new charges would be cheaper than nearby shopping centres, but an hour in Bracknell would become more expensive than an hour at The Oracle in Reading.
In a statement the owners of the Lexicon said the increased changes could "reduce overall parking visits to the town centre".
It said: "The success of Bracknell Town Centre in recent years has been partly built on the fantastic accessibility for attracting car-borne shoppers into the town."
Councillors are set to debate the increases at a meeting on 11 September.
