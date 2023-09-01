Reading landmark office building to open in 2024
A new 16-storey office development under construction in central Reading will be ready for occupation early next year, developers have said.
One Station Hill is part of the Station Hill regeneration project that will link the station and north Reading to the town centre.
The landmark building will include 15 floors of workspace and a fitness club.
Once complete, 275,000 sq ft of space will be made available, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Computer generated images of how the development will look have been published on a new website.
The wider regeneration scheme will also provide 1,300 homes to rent, 95,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space and 625,000 sq ft of office space, according to developer Lincoln MGT.
The US company bought the site in 2018 for an estimated £70m, becoming its third owner in 13 years.
Until the acquisition, the £500m redevelopment had been dogged with delays.
The land was previously owned by Sir John Madejski, the former owner of Reading FC, before being sold to Sackville Developments in 2013.
