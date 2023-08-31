Reading's burial plots will run out by 2029, council warns
A town will have no room for new graves within seven years unless alternatives are found, a council has warned.
Reading Borough Council said an acute shortage of space meant new burials would not be possible by 2029.
The authority said it was investigating several options, including using verges and open space at Henley Road Cemetery.
It said it was also looking into returning the council-owned Henley Road allotments to their "original intended use as cemetery land".
The council has previously warned the Berkshire town was "rapidly running out" of burial space, saying Henley Road Cemetery would be full by 2028 if no action was taken.
Maximising the existing space at the cemetery in Caversham would extend provision by only three years and would not be a long-term solution, the council said
It said it was also looking for opportunities to establish a new cemetery either inside or just outside Reading, as well as working with neighbouring authorities to identify land.
To decide whether the allotments were a viable option, Reading Borough Council said it needed to determine if the plot of land remained suitable for burials.
Detailed groundwater assessment will take place at the site from September and could take up to 12 months to complete, it said, adding that no active allotment plots would be affected.
Liz Terry, the council's corporate services and resources lead, said the shortage of burial space in Reading was "mirrored in many other towns".
She said: "While there is no statutory provision for local councils to provide burials in their borough, it is a service we feel strongly should continue to be offered to residents in Reading, which means we are progressing with work to narrow down possible options."
