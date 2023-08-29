Kyra Hill death: Post-mortem shows cause of death was drowning
- Published
An 11-year-old girl who got into trouble at a water park died of drowning, an inquest has heard.
Kyra Hill was found just over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, Berkshire, on 6 August 2022.
She died in hospital later that day and an investigation was launched.
Confirming the cause of death, senior coroner Heidi Connor told the family that "we must stand back and allow other investigations to be carried out first".
Thames Valley Police previously said her death was being treated as non-suspicious.
An investigation into whether health and safety regulations were breached was launched last year. The water park was immediately closed and allowed to partially reopen a few months later.
During the inquest opening at Berkshire Coroner's Court on Tuesday, Kyra's father Leonard Hill asked the coroner if the cause of Kyra's death was final and whether his daughter had died at the hospital.
The family were told they would be able to share more about Kyra's life outside the "very difficult, traumatic evidence" during the inquest into her death.
The Croydon school girl had been attending a birthday party when she got into difficulty in a designated swimming area at the park.
Emergency services were called at 15:55 BST and she was found just after 17.10, when she was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.