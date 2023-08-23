Reading: Boy, 10, dies after being pulled from river
A 10-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a river in Berkshire.
Shadrack Appiah was reported to be in difficulty in the River Kennet in Reading at about 14:00 BST on Monday, police said.
Police, fire and ambulance officers attended the scene at Waterloo Meadows park, but the boy was later pronounced dead.
Thames Valley Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
In a statement, the boy's family said: "We loved Shadrack. He was a quiet person and a Christian who often read the bible.
"He loved football and wanted to be a pilot when he grew up.
"He loved his sisters Natalie and Nicole and they loved him.
"We will all miss him very much."
Det Insp Hayley Burns said: "This is an absolute tragedy in which a young boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water.
"His next of kin have been notified and are being offered support at this extremely difficult and traumatic time.
"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with Shadrack's family and his friends, and we would ask that their privacy is respected."
