Berkshire couple calls easyJet compensation offer 'ridiculous'
- Published
A couple who spent five days trying to return to the UK after wildfires hit Sicily said they feel their airline has treated them "like a joke".
Debra and Brian Hamblin, from Reading, were due to fly home the day fire broke out at Palermo's international airport.
They said after being left with an extra bill of €5,000 (£4,500), easyJet has offered them £78 in compensation to be split between their group of eight.
The airline has told the BBC it was "still looking into expenses".
Mr and Mrs Hamblin had booked a five-day holiday package to Sicily with three other couples but ended up staying on the Italian island for another five days.
The couple made two failed trips to the airport after they were told they were booked on to easyJet flights home only to find they were not.
Finally, they decided to booked a British Airways flight back to Gatwick as half of their party had run out of medication and urgently needed to return home.
Mrs Hamblin previously told the BBC: "We lost trust in easyJet's ability to organise our return - so we had to fend for ourselves."
She explained it had cost an "additional €333 per person but our health issues were pressing".
The couple says easyJet has now offered the group £78 in compensation - roughly £9.75 per person - for the inconvenience.
The Hamblins refused to accept the money and say they were told by the airline it would look into it. However, after weeks with no further communication, they say they feel "lost and frustrated".
Speaking to the BBC, Mr Hamblin said: "The amount is ridiculous, we are being offered peanuts.
"We feel severely mistreated, it feels like the airline is treating us like a joke."
A spokesperson for easyJet said: "The situation remains the same, our customer resolution team are in touch with the customers to assist with their expenses claim."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.