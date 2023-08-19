Bracknell man charged with arson after flat set on fire
A man has been charged with arson after a flat was set on fire in Bracknell.
Armed officers were called to the property in Moordale Avenue at about 19:00 BST on Thursday.
Jamie Brown, 32, of Moordale Avenue, has been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, Thames Valley Police said.
Mr Brown is also charged with assault of an emergency worker, theft, common assault and two counts of assault by beating, police said.
A force spokesperson said he had been remanded into custody and was due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court.
No one was injured in the blaze but some residents have been unable to return to their properties because of the damage.
