Newbury: Revamped historical lido reopens to public

swimming poolWest Berkshire Council
The shallower pool water means less energy will be used to heat the water, according to West Berkshire Council
By Charlotte Andrews
A 150-year-old lido, which has undergone a multimillion-pound makeover, is reopening to the public.

The pool at Northcroft Lido in Newbury has been reduced from 72m (236ft) to a 50m (164ft) Olympic length pool, to make room for a new interactive splash pad and slides.

The £5.7m renovations also include a decking area and colourful beach huts.

The work went over budget by £700,000, which West Berkshire Council blamed on "construction inflation".

West Berkshire Council
Racer slides and a spiral flume were built as part of the revamp

The pool was made shallower for less confident swimmers and has a new depth of 0.9m (3ft) to 1.58m (5.2ft).

West Berkshire Council said the annual outdoor swimming season would be extended from twelve weeks to six months, from April through to the end of September.

West Berkshire Council
The lido's changing facilities were improved and made accessible for those with disabilities

In 2022, the district council's executive committee was told the pool had not had any significant investment since 1960 when it last had a makeover. It was built in 1870.

West Berkshire Council said, without the refurbishment, the lido would have been at risk of closure as it needed important structural work.

Council leader Lee Dillon said he was "incredibly proud" of the lido and he hoped the changes would be enjoyed for generations to come.

West Berkshire Council
The lido was first built as an unheated pool in 1870, extended in 1914, and completely rebuilt in 1937, at which point it was believed to be the largest pool in the south of England

Work on the lido started in summer 2022.

Janine Lewis, the council's member for leisure and sport, said even though Northcroft Lido had been given a makeover, she believed it still retained the "unique personality" that local people loved.

West Berkshire Council
Visits are expected to increase to 50,000 per year, up from previous levels of 15,000 to 20,000

Richard May, contract manager at Everyone Active, said the project had brought a "fresh lease of life" to the pool.

"It has been an incredible journey to witness the comprehensive transformation of the lido and we look forward to seeing everyone enjoy this fabulous facility," he added.

The lido, run by Everyone Active, will open to the public at 14:00 BST on Monday.

