Ukrainian refugee in Newbury 'proud' to pass A-levels
A teenager who fled his home in Ukraine has passed his A-levels a year early.
Andrii came to the UK with his mother and sister in June 2022, aged 16, and stayed with a family in Newbury.
He attended Trinity School and jumped a year to complete A-levels in maths, computer science and business studies in English - his third language.
Andrii is celebrating with his father back in Ukraine before he turns 18, as he will not be able to leave if he visits again after his birthday.
His father has been fighting in the war and it is the first time since fleeing their home that Andrii, his mother and sister have seen him.
They left Chernihiv, close to the Belarussian border, and stayed with an acquaintance in central Ukraine for 10 weeks as they waited for permits to be able to enter the UK.
They then moved in with Gillian Durrant and her husband Stuart, who live in Newbury, where they have lived for the past 14 months.
Andrii said studying for his exams felt like "a sense of relief" because it helped him feel "less stressed" not thinking about the war.
He explained: "I wasn't thinking about all the horrible things that are happening in Ukraine. I don't think it's really a good feeling to just think every day, hour, minute about the war."
Andrii said he was "really grateful" to Mrs Durrant, adding: "I can't tell you how many things Gillian has done for us."
Mrs Durrant said Andrii worked "incredibly hard" and had completed a two-year course in one year so he could complete his A-levels this summer.
Andrii received an A in maths, B in computer science and a B in business studies and is now considering going to university in England.
Ukrainian military law states applicants of higher education studying full-time are exempt from signing up for national service, which is why Andrii expects this to be his last trip to his home country for some time, unless he starts university.
He said: "I do feel proud, two years ago I didn't really think I would have such an opportunity to attend any university and I'm really grateful."
