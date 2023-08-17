Bracknell: Teenager charged after bus stop machete stabbing
A 19-year-old has been charged after a man was stabbed in the face with a machete at a bus stop.
Dre Hayden, from Woodmere, Bracknell was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.
The attack happened near a bus shelter outside Radius Court, London Road at about 13:20 BST on 9 August.
The victim, in his thirties, was treated for his injuries in hospital and has now been discharged.
A second 19-year-old man from Bracknell was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Tuesday and was released on police bail.
A 42-year-old man, also from Bracknell, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has also been bailed.
Thames Valley Police believe the offenders and victim were known to each other.
Mr Hayden is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
