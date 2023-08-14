The Ukrainian refugees returning to war-torn homeland
"You can't imagine this moment until it actually happens," Kseniia, a refugee from Lviv, tells the BBC what it felt like to return to Ukraine.
This summer is seeing some Ukrainian refugees visiting home for the first time since fleeing the country.
Many are feeling helpless and homesick, and are now spending short amounts of time at home, despite the risk.
Nataly, Kseniia and Oksana, who are living in Berkshire, are amongst those paying visits to their homeland.
"You just see your family and you start to cry", Kseniia, who went to Lviv in June says.
She describes feeling "like a guest" because her home town is close to the frontline.
"Restaurants [and] shops are working, people are going on holiday [but] at any moment we can get a red alert and the shelling can start," Kseniia says.
"I compare it to an abusive relationship. ...you leave it behind [...], you remain stronger, but at the same time you could happily live without this experience."
She says she hopes in the future people will visit her country not because of the conflict but because it is "really beautiful" and "there are lots of things to try".
Nataly, who lives in Newbury, Berkshire, is now in Lviv for the first time since she escaped to England.
She is "just happy to be home" with her son and brother, even though going back was "a difficult decision" due to safety.
"No matter where, we... are following the news," she says.
"You don't feel balanced, you feel either really happy or quite sad once you remember what's going on and how many people have been killed."
Nataly says that despite the good weather back in Ukraine, spirits are low.
"Even though there are a lot of people around, when you look into the eyes of people, you can see sadness and anxiety," she adds.
In July, Oksana and her children travelled back from Sandhurst, Berkshire, to Ukraine.
They took a long train journey through Poland and over the border but were excited and relieved to reunite with their husband and father.