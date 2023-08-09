Bracknell: Machete-wielding man launches attack at bus stop
A man has been attacked with a machete at a bus stop.
The incident happened at outside Radius Court, in London Road, Bracknell at 13:20 BST on Wednesday.
Thames Valley Police said a man in his 30s was stabbed in the face and taken to hospital after the "unprovoked attack".
The offender was described as a mixed-race man, in his late teens, with brown eyes and dark brown thick curly neck-length hair, according to the police.
Anyone with information has been urged to come forward.
