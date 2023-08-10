Bibby Stockholm: Ministers face legal action over barge planning permissions
- Published
Ministers are facing legal action from the Mayor of Portland over the Bibby Stockholm migrant accommodation barge.
Carralyn Parkes believes the Home Office has exceeded it powers and is not complying with planning rules.
The first group of 15 people boarded the vessel, moored in Portland Port, on Monday.
Dorset Council said it had received assurance from the government that it had undertaken due diligence, but was monitoring the situation.
"It's not a ship, it's not a cruise ship, there is no engine. The attachment of the barge to the wharf makes it a permanent structure," Ms Parks said.
The barge is part of government efforts to deter dangerous Channel crossings by migrants.
Up to 500 men aged 18-65 will eventually live on the vessel while they await the outcome of asylum applications.
Ms Parkes, who is bringing the challenge as a local resident and not as part of a public body, said buildings had been altered or demolished to make ready for the barge.
"If people want a structure there to house asylum seekers you can't do that in Portland Port without planning permission," she said.
Portland Port, which is a private company being paid by the government to berth the barge, refused to comment on planning applications.
Dorset Council, which is responsible for planning permissions in Portland, said the Bibby Stockholm has been berthed in the port below a water mark.
It said the low water mark defined what planning permissions were needed so the location of the barge was below the council's authority.
"We cannot, as a planning authority, control what goes on below the mean low water mark," a Dorset council spokesperson said.
The council has previously said it is opposed to the location and form of accommodation being used.
"At this point in time the council has no compelling evidence to indicate that a breach of planning has occurred," the spokesperson added.
Ms Parks said the government had acknowledged receipt of her legal challenge and now had 14 days to respond.
The Home Office said there had been a number of last-minute legal challenges and that it would be inappropriate to comment on ongoing proceedings.
A spokesperson said: "The first asylum seekers are now being housed on the vessel in Portland.
"This marks a further step forward in the government's work to bring forward alternative accommodation options as part of its pledge to reduce the use of expensive hotels and move to a more orderly, sustainable system which is more manageable for local communities."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.