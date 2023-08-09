Caversham stabbing: Two arrests after boy, 16, seriously hurt
Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed.
Thames Valley Police received a report of an altercation in Hemdean Road, Caversham, Reading, at 00:50 BST.
The force was later told an injured boy had arrived at hospital with two "serious" stab wounds. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Two boys - both aged 16 and from Reading - were arrested and are being questioned by detectives.
Det Insp Laura Corscadden, based at Reading police station, said: "This was a serious incident that we are investigating thoroughly, with two suspects currently in police custody.
"I would like to reassure the community this was an isolated incident.
"There is a large scene-watch in place in Hemdean Road; therefore residents will see an increased police presence in the area while officers and staff carry out enquiries.
"My thanks go to the residents for their patience and co-operation as we will likely be there for some time.
"I understand people may have concerns but you are welcome to discuss these with any of our uniformed officers. We will also be conducting extra patrols in the area."
