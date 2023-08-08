Reading police car and ambulance crash leaves three hurt
Three emergency service workers were taken to hospital after a crash between a police car and an ambulance.
The vehicles, which were both responding to 999 calls, collided in Southampton Street, Reading, at about 18:30 BST on Monday.
The driver and passenger in the marked police Vauxhall Vivaro and the driver of the marked ambulance Skoda received minor injuries.
They were all taken to hospital for treatment, where they remain.
Thames Valley Police shut the road after the crash at the junction with Pell Street and Crown Street.
Officers have asked for dashcam, CCTV, or camera footage of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to be submitted via a dedicated portal for the investigation.
