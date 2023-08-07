Emergency workers injured in crash in Reading town centre
- Published
Police officers and ambulance workers have been taken to hospital following a collision involving two emergency vehicles.
The ambulance and police vehicle crashed close to Reading town centre on Monday evening.
Thames Valley Police said Southampton Street, Crown Street and Pell Street would remain closed "for some time".
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on TwitterThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by TVP Reading
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
End of twitter post by TVP Reading
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.