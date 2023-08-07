Emergency workers injured in crash in Reading town centre

Southampton Street and Crown Street in ReadingGoogle
The ambulance and police vehicle crashed close to Reading town centre

Police officers and ambulance workers have been taken to hospital following a collision involving two emergency vehicles.

The ambulance and police vehicle crashed close to Reading town centre on Monday evening.

Thames Valley Police said Southampton Street, Crown Street and Pell Street would remain closed "for some time".

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by TVP Reading

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.