Spot checks on Slough taxis find serious issues
Spot checks on taxi drivers in a Berkshire borough found a "high number" had "serious issues", including one driver who was not properly licensed.
Random inspections of minicabs and taxis were carried out by Thames Valley Police and Slough Borough Council.
One taxi was seized and its licence revoked when it was found the driver had no taxi badge and was not insured to drive the vehicle.
Two others were found failing to display their badges.
They were given points on their private hire drivers' licences.
Another was cautioned by police for speeding and one vehicle was found displaying an expired licence, despite a new one having been issued, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Transport councillor Puja Bedi said: "It is so disappointing to hear that during these random vehicle stop checks, a high number of the taxis and minicabs stopped had serious issues.
"It is particularly shocking that one driver was unlicensed and uninsured when people trust these drivers with their safety."
