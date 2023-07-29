Slough arrest after knife-wielding man spotted in Harvey Park area
- Published
Police patrols have been stepped up in Slough after "a number of reports" of a knife-wielding man approaching people in the town.
The man was reportedly seen in the Harvey Park area on Saturday, Thames Valley Police said.
Officers confirmed a man had been arrested and no-one was believed to have been injured.
An investigation had been launched and a "high visibility police presence" would remain, police said.
Anyone who saw what happened was urged by police to call 101.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.