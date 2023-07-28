Sonning: Industrial skip filled with waste dumped in lay-by
A waste-filled industrial skip has been found fly-tipped in a lay-by, a council has said.
The large container was dumped on the A4 at Sonning, Berkshire, some time after 17 July, Wokingham Borough Council said.
The authority said: "Not only is this unsightly, it is likely to cost upwards of £10,000 to remove, eating into an already-stretched council budget."
The council has appealed for dashcam footage from the scene.
