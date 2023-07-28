Thousands more plasma donors needed, Reading centre says
A plasma donation centre has said it needs 5,000 more life-saving donations to boost NHS supplies.
Every year more than 500 people from the Thames Valley area receive plasma medicines, which can treat more than 50 diseases, and more donors are needed.
The Reading Plasma Donor Centre needs to collect 12,000 donations over the next year.
Nursing team leader at the centre Shannon Weetch said: "Plasma donations are easy and simple."
Plasma is part of your blood, it is the yellow liquid that carries everything around the body.
The plasma from Reading's donors will be made into two products; immunoglobulin and human albumin solution.
For more than 20 years the NHS has relied on imports, but supplies are short and expensive.
There are only three plasma donation centres in England, including Reading, Twickenham and Birmingham.
Alex Allman receives immunoglobulin because as a baby he was exposed to measles and, as babies under six months cannot have the MMR jab, he has no antibodies to protect him.
His mum Kathryn, 34, from Spencer's Wood near Reading, started donating plasma herself afterwards.
She said: "We were told measles can even lead to death.
"Immunoglobulin gave me that peace of mind. It made all the difference to Alex and us."
Karen Long, 52, a make-up artist from Romsey, is treated with infusions of immunoglobulin for stiff person syndrome.
The disease has left her struggling to walk or balance, with her muscles going into regular, painful spasms.
Ms Long said: "Immunoglobulin gives me a chance. It's never going to be a normal life but it gives me a chance at life."
Ms Weetch said: "We know many people haven't heard of plasma donation but it's easy and simple, like blood donation."
Anyone aged 17-65 can give donations, which take between 35 minutes to an hour.
The Reading centre has reopened following an expansion and modernisation.
