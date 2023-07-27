Wokingham: Angry parents slam plans to cut school bus passes
Angry parents have hit out at a council's plans to cut funding for some school bus services.
Wokingham Borough Council is considering removing bus passes for post-16 students who pay for a seat, including those with special educational needs and disabilities.
One parent said if the plans go ahead her son would not be able to continue going to school.
The council said financial pressures meant it had to make cuts.
Other changes could include getting rid of discounts for low income families who pay for school buses and tightening eligibility rules.
Michelle, whose son goes to Addington special education school, said the plans would deprive him of the minibus he needs to get there after he turns 16.
"Addington school is amazing - they've got fantastic facilities we can't get anywhere else," she said.
She added that if the changes were made her son would not be able to travel the three miles to the school to continue post-16 education.
Darren, whose child has been denied a seat on a bus to Emmsbrook school, said parents were already struggling to find spaces for their children on buses.
"We got an email saying our child has not been accepted," he said.
"In previous years if they had enough to justify running a second coach they'd put on another for the fare payers."
Councillor Prue Brae, who is responsible for children's services, said financial pressures on the council meant it had to make cuts.
"Demand for travel assistance has increased from £3 million in 2018/19 to £5.8 million in 2022/23 - an increase of around 93 per cent - and is still rising," she said.
She added that the proposal was "unlikely to be welcomed by all", but that for many years the council had offered a service "well over and above what was required".
Councillor Brae suggested students aged 16-19 could be offered a "personal transport budget" - but that applications would still be looked at "on a case by case basis" to see if other assistance is needed.
A consultation ended on Friday and a decision is expected before September.
