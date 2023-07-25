In Pictures: Flackstock returns to Berkshire for 2023
A festival held in honour of late TV presenter Caroline Flack has taken place for the second year running.
Flackstock was held at Englefield House in Pangbourne, Berkshire, on Monday to raise money for four charities close to her heart.
Last year, the event raised £325,000 and went to Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.
Flack took her own life, aged 40, in 2020.
