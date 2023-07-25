In Pictures: Flackstock returns to Berkshire for 2023

By Katie Waple
BBC News

A festival held in honour of late TV presenter Caroline Flack has taken place for the second year running.

Flackstock was held at Englefield House in Pangbourne, Berkshire, on Monday to raise money for four charities close to her heart.

Last year, the event raised £325,000 and went to Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.

Flack took her own life, aged 40, in 2020.

Getty Images
Caroline's mother Christine Flack, pictured with Natalie Pinkham (R), said: "Last year was bigger and more successful than we could have ever imagined so we are thrilled the festival is coming back for a second time."
Getty Images
Singer Olly Murs was emotional as he led performed at the festival in memory of his late friend.
Getty Images
Sophie Ellis-Bextor joined the line up at Flackstock 2023.
Getty Images
JP Cooper also performed at the events return for a second year.
Getty Images
(L-R) Dawn O'Porter, Jody Flack, Keith Lemon and Natalie Pinkham took to the stage together.
Getty Images
Former Bros singer Matt Goss made an appearance at the Berkshire festival
Getty Images
(L-R) Louise Redknapp, Denise Van-Outten and Keith Lemon were among the celebrities gathered to raise money in memory of the late presenter.
Getty Images
Festival-goers got to meet several Chewbaccas at Flackstock Festival 2023.

All pictures subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.