Caroline Flack's mum 'thrilled' at return of Flackstock festival
- Published
The mother of Caroline Flack has said she is "thrilled" a festival held in her daughter's honour returned for a second year.
Flackstock was held at Englefield House in Pangbourne, Berkshire, on Monday to raise money for charities close to the late TV presenter's heart.
Olly Murs, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Feeling were among those to perform.
Flack's mother Christine said she hoped the festival would "provide a legacy for my Caroline".
Last year the event in memory of Flack, who took her own life aged 40 in 2020, raised £325,000.
"Raising so much money for these brilliant charities was exactly what we'd hoped for," said Christine.
"As I've said before, Carrie was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends."
Matt Goss and JP Cooper were also due to perform, as well as celebrity DJ sets from All Saints star Mel Blatt and Denise Van Outen.
There were also set to be stage appearances from comedian Matt Richardson, artist Charlie Mackesy and BBC Strictly Dancer's Janette and Aljaz.
Christine added: "It's just incredible to have the support of these excellent acts for a second time."
All money raised is going to charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.