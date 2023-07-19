Crumbling 1970s Bracknell multi-storey car park to close
- Published
A 1970s multi-storey car park will be closed after experts found the concrete structure was crumbling.
Surveyors warned Bracknell's High Street car park was corroding because it was not built for modern, heavy cars.
As a temporary solution, its middle parking bays were suspended to spread weight load.
But the car park will now close on 31 October 2023, after engineers questioned its ongoing safety.
Bracknell Forest Council said the car park would be able to remain open safely until the end of October, when work would begin to secure the site and decommission it before the end of the year.
Kevin Gibbs, the council's executive director, said vehicles are putting considerable pressure on the structure.
"The simple issue is that the car park was built more than 50 years ago when vehicles weren't as heavy," he said.
"Structural engineers have told us it cannot continue to be used safely past the end of this year."
High Street car park is used by council staff working in the nearby Time Square offices and a handful of monthly season ticket holders.
But the council does not believe it is regularly used by shoppers or those visiting The Lexicon.
Structural engineers said the businesses underneath the car park could remain in place safely until 2025, subject to regular inspections.
The council does not yet have plans for the site in the future, but said it will be added to the overall town centre masterplan for regeneration.
