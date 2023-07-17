Rivermead Leisure Centre in Reading opens doors to public
A new town leisure centre has opened its doors to the public.
Rivermead Leisure Centre is part of a £40m project to create more sustainable and modern facilities in Reading.
Site owner Reading Borough Council said residents and gymgoers now have access to a state-of-the-art gym, studios and a soft play area.
Lead councillor for leisure and culture Adele Barnett-Ward said she was "delighted to have such a space in the community".
"The centre has been built to the highest environmental standards and is designed to be welcoming and accessible to everyone regardless of fitness level or access needs," she said.
"I have been at the centre this morning and the centre was buzzing, with people making great use of the gym, studios and sports hall and families enjoying the soft play."
The building has also been made more energy efficient, with a solar garden on the roof and air source heat pumps that have replaced gas boilers.
Partnership manager for GLL in Reading Craig Woodward said: "It's a fantastic facility. It's turned out really well."
On 25 July a plaque will be unveiled at an event to mark the opening of the centre.
