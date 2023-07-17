Kyron Lee: Further murder charge over stabbed cyclist
A man has been charged with murder after a cyclist was knocked off his bike and fatally stabbed in the leg.
Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on 2 October after being struck by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane and attacked by a group of men.
Elias Almallah, aged 21, of Eltham Avenue, Slough, has been charged with one count of murder.
He was remanded to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court.
Three men previously charged with Mr Lee's murder are being tried at Reading Crown Court.
Khalid Nur, 21, Mohammed Elgamri, 19, and Fras Seedahmed, 18, deny the charges against them.
Yaqhub Mussa, 22, of Daylesford Grove, Slough, previously pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Lee.
