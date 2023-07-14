Wheelchair user trapped in Reading flat since lift breakdown
A wheelchair user has described being "trapped in my own home" for almost a week due to a lift being out of action.
Jamie Robertson said he has not been able to leave his second floor flat in the Hermitage block in central Reading since Saturday.
It has left him unable to go to work and is causing him "emotional distress".
The property management company responsible for the flats said the lift would be repaired on Friday.
Mr Robertson said it has been out of action since Saturday when another resident was trapped and had to be rescued, which left the doors damaged in the process.
With no alternative lift and with four flights of stairs, it has effectively left the lifelong wheelchair user unable to leave the property.
"The lift is hugely important - it's my only way of entering and leaving the building.
"This feels like a re-run of lockdown - I feel powerless. I've been isolated from friends and family. It's just been awful," he said.
In the past 11 years since he bought his flat, the lift has failed on at least 16 occasions, he said.
While food has been brought up to his flat, he has not been able to leave for his job at the University of Reading Students' Union.
Mr Robertson said he was getting "more and more anxious with the situation".
"I'm trying to raise awareness for people with pushchairs or mobility issues - this isn't acceptable for anyone.
"When it comes to disabled people, it seems to be lower down on the priority list - or at least, that's how it feels," Mr Robertson added.
Property Management company First Port, responsible for the block, told the BBC an engineer would be on site on Friday to fix the lift.
