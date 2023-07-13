Olivia Perks: Mother slams 'toxic army culture' after cadet death
The mother of an army officer cadet who took her own life has criticised a "toxic culture" at her training base.
Olivia Perks, 21, was found hanged in her room at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Berkshire in 2019.
Louise Townsend told BBC Woman's Hour that an alcohol culture and a lack of welfare support led to her daughter's death.
The base commandant, Maj Gen Zac Stenning, apologised for the army's "systemic and individual failings".
Ms Perks took her own life on 6 February after army commanders failed to address her vulnerability to stress, a coroner previously concluded.
Five days before her death, she was caught leaving an officer's room after a ball, the inquest heard.
Both denied any sexual activity but Ms Perks felt like she was "on trial" over the incident, the coroner was told.
At a previous event in 2018, she became drunk and made an apparent suicide attempt, the inquest heard.
Ms Townsend said her daughter "drank to excess... to keep up with everybody" and was subsequently "disciplined for being drunk and effectively self-harming".
She told the BBC: "She felt under the cosh... No support was offered to her whatsoever."
At the 2019 ball, Ms Perks became "incredibly inebriated" after being encouraged to drink by directing staff, Ms Townsend said.
The cadet was later interrogated about the encounter with the officer while distressed and still drunk, her mother added.
Ms Townsend said: "At that point, she was certainly not being treated as any victim.
"The toxic culture... is embedded. A lot of work needs to be done to change that culture and bring the army into the 21st Century.
"The army in phase one [initial] training establishments, which Sandhurst is, should be dry. Alcohol is not allowed on [phase one] sites but at Sandhurst it is."
The Royal Military Academy's Commandant, Maj Gen Zac Stenning, said he was sorry for the failings that led to Ms Perks' death.
He said the establishment had since introduced "vastly improved supervisory care".
