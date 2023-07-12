Berkshire fire service warns people to take care near water
Firefighters have been running safety campaigns to make sure children know how to stay safe in the water.
Crews responded to 36 water rescue call-outs in Berkshire last year.
This has prompted Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service to demonstrate the "float to live" technique during sessions on the River Thames.
This is a simple method that requires legs out, arms out wide and head back to give maximum surface area for buoyancy.
The fire service arranged a water safety event in Pangbourne Meadows as part of its "water wise" safety campaign.
Research has found that 40% of people who lost their lives in water had slipped, tripped or accidentally fallen.
Neil Whiteman, a community safety advisor for the fire service, said: "There are numerous natural and man-made hazards located in our waterways, such as varying water currents, weirs, reed beds and dangerous objects beneath the surface that have been carelessly discarded.
"Cold water is another hazard that can have serious consequences and can endanger even the strongest swimmers."
Courses include how to use new water safety throwlines that are located along the river and are used to rescue people if they get into difficulty in the water.
Becky Elkin, from Pangbourne Parish Council said: "We are really pleased to be working with Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Thames Valley Police today at Pangbourne Meadows.
"The meadows are a really popular spot for picnicking, sunbathing and all manner of water sports and boating," she added.
"The beautiful Whitchurch Bridge is also a concern for us as it is a spot where our young people regularly jump into the water from."
Figures from the Water Incident Database show there were 226 accidental fatalities in the UK in 2022 - 105 of them during the summer.
