Reading: Revised high-rise flats plan for shopping centre
- Published
Revised plans to revamp a shopping centre, adding four apartment blocks, are set to go on show.
AEW is seeking to build the high-rise flats at the Broad Street Mall site in Reading, with developer McLaren Living.
It currently has an NHS walk-in facility, post office and gym, as well as numerous shops and restaurants.
A public exhibition showing the redevelopment plans is being held at the mall on Thursday and on 19 July.
The details can also be viewed online from 15:00 BST on Thursday.
AEW bought the site from previous owners Moorgarth in June 2022.
Its previous plans for the shopping centre included two towers being built on top of the mall, with two free-standing.
AEW said those plans had been revised after they were found to have "technical difficulties".
A spokesperson for AEW said: "The new scheme would be truly mixed-tenure, better meeting housing needs and protecting ongoing operations within Broad Street Mall."
It said the scheme would bring "new vibrancy to Reading's retail offer and the local community".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.