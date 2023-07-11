AWE Aldermaston: Worker dies after nuclear site incident
A worker has died following a "construction incident" at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) in Berkshire.
The Balfour Beatty employee was airlifted to hospital from the Aldermaston campus on Thursday evening, AWE said.
It added the incident did not involve nuclear installations or materials.
The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said it had launched an investigation with Thames Valley Police.
In a statement, ONR said: "We were informed about a serious construction incident at the Atomic Weapons Establishment Aldermaston site on 6 July, which has resulted in a construction worker fatality."
AWE said the incident involved Balfour Beatty employees but declined to give details of the construction work.
A spokesperson for Balfour Beatty said: "A serious incident occurred on our AWE Aldermaston site on 6 July 2023. As a result of the incident, a colleague has tragically lost their life.
"Our deepest sympathies are with our colleague's family, friends and co-workers at this time.
"Works have since stopped as we support the authorities with their investigation."
AWE became a non-department public body wholly owned by the Ministry of Defence in July 2021.
