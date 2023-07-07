Reading fire: Crews fight blaze at town centre construction site
- Published
A major incident has been declared after a fire broke out at a high-rise construction site.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) responded to the incident on Garrard Street, Reading, at 15:42 BST, and has 10 fire engines at the scene.
Thames Valley Police said buildings had been evacuated, but that no casualties had been reported.
It advised the public to avoid the area and nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed.
RBFRS said crews from Caversham Road, Wokingham Road, Wokingham, Mortimer, Bracknell, Slough, Whitley Wood and Theale fire stations were battling the fire.
It added: "An aerial ladder platform, incident command unit and five officers were also sent to the scene alongside crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
"Upon arrival crews discovered a fire in a high-rise construction site.
"All persons on the site have been accounted for and crews remain at the scene of the incident at this time."
Police said a major incident been declared in the town centre due to a "large fire".
It said it was coordinating with the fire services and South Central Ambulance Service during the operation.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.