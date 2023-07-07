Ofsted: Head demands changes after Ruth Perry's death
A head teacher who tried to ban Ofsted coming into her school after another head took her own life says more must be done to prevent further deaths.
Ruth Perry died in January while waiting for a report that downgraded her school in Caversham, Berkshire, from outstanding to inadequate.
Newbury head teacher Flora Cooper later tried to stop an Ofsted inspection at her own school in protest.
Ofsted said it has made changes following talks with head teachers.
Ms Cooper, who leads John Rankin Schools, eventually let inspectors in following discussions with West Berkshire Council.
But in an exclusive interview with the BBC, she said being informed of an inspection a few days after it was confirmed that Ms Perry had ended her own life while waiting for an Ofsted report was "wrong".
"It was tense. It was fraught," Ms Cooper said.
"I was prepared to lose my job if it meant no-one else would lose their life, no-one else felt that immense pressure."
An inquest later this year will fully investigate Ms Perry's death, which unleashed an outpouring of angst about the system, as well as a bigger debate about whether one-word grades for schools make sense.
Ms Perry's family previously said the inspection process caused her significant distress.
Last month, Ofsted announced changes to its inspection system.
These included allowing schools that were given an inadequate rating over safeguarding to be re-inspected within three months, giving them a chance to be re-graded if they have addressed concerns.
As part of the changes, the reports will also be referring to schools rather than individual staff members when discussing areas of weaknesses.
But the watchdog defended its one-word ratings system, which is not being scrapped.
Ms Cooper said the changes were "not good enough" and the one-word grading was "a big issue" because it was "one word that almost summarises a whole team's worth of works for years".
"No-one should be in a position like Ruth was where there is no other option because of one word," Ms Cooper said.
"It shouldn't have happened and in any other profession they would have stopped, they would have halted, would have had a full investigation.
"And they would have thought 'what do we need to change because this cannot happen again'."
'Constructive discussions'
Ms Cooper said she and other head teachers would continue to campaign for further change.
In a statement, Ofsted said it always strived to make inspections "as positive an experience for school staff as they can be".
It added: "The recent changes we announced came following months of constructive discussions with sector representatives including head teachers as well as union leaders and the Department for Education.
"We will continue to work with the sector and are always happy to meet with head teachers."
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan previously said the changes announced by Ofsted were "a really important step" and that the watchdog was right to continue to "evolve" to raise school standards.
