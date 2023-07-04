Reading's Oracle Shopping Centre reopens after diesel leak
- Published
A shopping centre has reopened after a diesel leak forced it to shut on Monday.
Firefighters were called at 12:35 BST to a shop at The Oracle centre in Reading.
The leak from a tank was found to be affecting switch gear in the shop's electrical room, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Oracle general manager Andy Briggs said the centre had reopened but the Next store remained closed on Tuesday.
He told the BBC: "Following yesterday's closure, we can confirm the centre and The Riverside is fully open. Next Home & Beauty remains closed."
The fire service said it had been on the scene for two hours before handing responsibility back to the centre and the electricity board.
An Oracle spokesperson said at the time: "The safety of our customers, colleagues and occupiers is always our top priority."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.