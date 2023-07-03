Reading's Oracle Shopping Centre closed after diesel leak
A shopping centre has been closed for most of the day because of a diesel leak.
Firefighters were called at 12:35 BST to a shop at The Oracle centre in Reading.
The leak from a tank was found to be affecting switch gear in the shop's electrical room, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The centre said it would remain closed for the rest of the day while the incident was being investigated.
The fire service said it was on the scene for two hours before handing responsibility back to the centre and the electricity board.
A spokesperson for The Oracle said: "The safety of our customers, colleagues and occupiers is always our top priority."
