Newbury fitness instructor opens boxing gym for kids in care
A fitness instructor who was taken away from his birth parents at a young age has opened a boxing gym to train kids in care.
Carl Abery, 27, from Newbury, coaches Muay Thai at his new gym Fight 4 Fitness in Wash Common.
Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, is a combat sport that uses striking and clinching techniques.
Mr Abery said through the training he he wants to give something back to those in the same position as he was.
"Unlike in kick-boxing, in Muay Thai you use your shins. The other big difference is the use of elbows," he said.
"I always wanted to learn some sort of self-defence. One of my coaches talked me into going into Muay Thai instead of looking for a boxing club and since I started, I haven't stopped."
According to the Department for Education, care leavers generally experience worse outcomes than their peers across a number of areas, including mental health, employment, and education.
Mr Abery, who was taken away from his birth parents when he was five years old, said the training helps build self-worth which "a lot of foster children are lacking".
"They believe they're not worthy of the time of an adult because they're not given that time from adults," he said.
"They take that scenario and think: 'How can I get a job and get along with adults when my mum and dad don't want to be involved with me?'"
Mr Abery said the Muay Thai training that he offers helps "understanding yourself and keep your body and mind healthy".
The sessions are run with the help of with West Berkshire Council.
