'Ruthless' gang jailed for south england ram-raid spree
Four men have been jailed following a series of ram-raids involving thefts of more than £1.2m.
William Connors, 29, Darren Easthaugh, 36, Anthony Rodwell, 33, and Sebastian Gnyp, 37, used SUVs to crash into shops throughout southern England.
They caused £1.8m of damage during the spree between November 2021 and August 2022.
The gang was arrested during a raid on an Esso garage in Caversham, Reading, following a surveillance operation.
The offences took place in north and west London, Dorset, Buckinghamshire, Surrey, Hampshire, and Berkshire.
Prosecutor Tim Probert-Wood told Isleworth Crown Court: "The MO was loud and very aggressive with vehicles being driven onto the forecourt before being reversed into the front of the building, sometimes through metal security grills.
"Once access was gained members of the gang go into shops seen with things like ankle grinders, sledgehammers and sometimes with chains to try and drag out ATMs and safes.
"It's a very violent attack, it all happens very quickly, depending not on stealth but on speed."
Judge Simon Davis described the men as a "professional team of burglars and ram-raiders who chose to see if they could make a big buck".
He said they had caused "enormous destruction", causing businesses to close and staff to be laid off.
Police said business owners suffered an estimated £1.5m in loss of earnings.
Speaking outside court, Det Con Pippa Bregazzi, from the Met Police Flying Squad, said: "Footage of the burglaries demonstrates the ruthlessness in which the men used the cars as battering rams to access shops' tills and cash machines."
The men were sentenced to a total of 53 offences, including burglary and theft.
Connors, of Exmouth Road, Hayes, and Eastaugh, of Bedfont Close, Feltham, were jailed for six years and six months.
Rodwell, of Laurel Gardens, Ashford, Surrey, who served as the getaway driver, was given five years and 10 months, and Gnyp, of Allenby Road, Ealing, three years.
