Maidenhead student's harassment continues after racist notes
- Published
A student who found more than a dozen racist notes in his bag has continued to be harassed online.
The pupil, who is of African heritage, goes to Desborough College in Maidenhead, Berkshire, and discovered racist messages in his bag on 16 June.
In one message sent from a student who was expelled, they tell the victim that he ruined their life.
The school said it was keeping in "close contact" with the family and ensuring "support is provided".
The boy's mother said one of the students who had written the racist messages has since called her son three times and sent him countless messages on WhatsApp and Instagram.
She said: "He was trying to ruin my son's life and now he's playing the victim. Now my son is scared to go to school.
"He doesn't want to move school because what if he's bullied again? It makes me wonder what is happening in these homes that [children] know these words."
In messages to the pupil, the expelled student wrote: "Because of you I've got no life, no future, nothing."
According to the boy's mother he said the school was offering counselling to the victim and that its had completed its investigation.
A spokesperson for Desborough College said: "As soon as we were aware of a subsequent incident, which took place outside of school, we proactively contacted the police again.
"The family are aware we have done this as we are keeping in close contact and continuing to ensure support is provided."
They added: "We are aware the police are liaising with both of the families involved and we will continue to support them in their enquiries."
Thames Valley Police said it was supporting the school with its investigation, and has been contacted for further comment.