Paramedics to screen children for type 1 diabetes
A "landmark project" will see ambulance paramedics screen children for type 1 diabetes to provide earlier treatment.
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said it was "delighted" to be the first ambulance trust to do the testing.
The screening will take place in GP practices, schools and community centres in Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Buckinghamshire.
The trial is part of a national research project - Early Surveillance for Autoimmune Diabetes (Elsa).
Elsa is designed to assess children's risk of developing type 1 diabetes at the earliest possible stage.
Those identified as high risk in the trial, and their families, will be offered support and education to prepare for diagnosis.
They could also get access to clinical trials of the newest treatments which could prevent or delay the condition.
'Fantastic opportunity'
Around 400,000 people in the UK - including about 29,000 children - are thought to have type 1 diabetes, a lifelong autoimmune condition.
Martina Brown, head of research operations at SCAS, said: "We are delighted to be the first ambulance trust to use our paramedics and nurses for such a landmark project."
She said that screening for type 1 diabetes was not standard practice in the NHS at present, adding: "So this really is a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved - and could form the basis for a national screening programme."
Type 1 diabetes is caused by the immune system attacking cells in the pancreas that produce the hormone insulin.
This prevents insulin being created and causes blood sugar levels to rise, potentially resulting in life-threatening complications.
Parth Narendran, professor of diabetes medicine at the University of Birmingham, said: "We hope Elsa will lead to the rollout of a type 1 diabetes early detection programme for children in the UK and encourage families with children at a suitable age to consider taking part."
