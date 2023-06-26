Anti-racism charity offers school help after boy finds abusive notes in bag
- Published
An anti-racism educational charity has offered support to pupils and staff at a school where racist comments were found in a student's bag.
The notes were found by the teenage pupil, who is of African heritage and goes to Desborough College in Maidenhead, Berkshire.
Show Racism the Red Card said it had contacted the school to offer "anything we can do to help".
The school said it had identified those involved and action had been taken.
Paul Hill, education co-ordinator from Show Racism the Red Card said: "We can come in and sit sown with the teachers, look at what's happened and look at what needs to be done.
"It could be further training that's needed with the pupils, the parents and teachers ....it could be a number of different things."
He added he had yet to hear back from the secondary school, "but we will always be there".
The charity was set up in 1996 after then-Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop made a donation allowing it to be launched.
The victim's mother said: "We don't know if my son is the only victim or if there are others.
"My message is: we are all equal - this has to stop," she said.
In a statement, the school previously said: "As soon as we became aware of this incident we took immediate action and are continuing to support the pupil and family involved.
"We consider behaviour of this nature wholly unacceptable and as such are currently conducting a full investigation around this and a prior incident."
Thames Valley Police said it was also supporting the school with its investigation.
A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Racism in all its forms is abhorrent and has no place in our schools or society, and the Equality Act makes it clear that any discrimination against pupils on the basis of their race is unlawful."