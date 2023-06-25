Datchet: Baseball bats and blades seized after disorder
Police have seized baseball bats and blades after a reported altercation in a village.
Thames Valley Police said it was called to Datchet, Berkshire, on Saturday following reports of disorder.
Weapons were recovered but no arrests have been made, the force said.
Police have been granted a 24-hour Section 60 order, giving officers extra powers to stop and search people in an area bounded by Datchet, Colnbrook, Horton and Upton, Slough.
The force said the measure was designed to prevent further incidents or outbreaks of violence.
It said extra officers would patrol the area.
