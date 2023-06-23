Racist abuse at Desborough College in Maidenhead "was planned", says Mum
Police are investigating after a school student found more than a dozen racist notes had been left in his bag.
The Year-9 pupil, who is of African heritage, goes to Desborough College in Maidenhead, Berkshire, and made the discovery on 16 June.
The notes contained racial slurs and messages like "go back to the plantation".
Thames Valley Police said it was "supporting the school with their investigation".
The boy's mother told the BBC: "When I looked at [the notes], my heart sank. It really hurt me. For someone to sit down and write all these hate notes - it was planned."
She said her son had also been targeted with racist abuse earlier this year, but that the all-boys school did nothing to look into the claims.
"I feel if [the school] had investigated it properly, there wouldn't be an escalation like this," she said.
'Every child matters'
In a statement the school said it considered the incident "wholly unacceptable" and is conducting "a full investigation around this and a prior incident, in line with our relevant procedures and policies, including safeguarding and behaviour".
It said: "We can confirm the school has already determined those who were involved in this incident and we have taken the necessary actions in regards to these individuals.
"We are also continuing to liaise with the appropriate authorities on this matter and are fully supporting them in their enquiries."
The victim's mother said: "No child should go through this, every child matters. He didn't choose to be black."
Desborough College said: "Our aim as a school is to provide a safe, nurturing and welcoming environment so that every pupil, colleague and family member feels welcome in our community.
"This is supported through our assemblies, our personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) lessons and wider curriculum, and we will be increasing these over the coming weeks to reaffirm our commitment to these values."